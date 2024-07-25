Atta Tarar visits CDA headquarters to plan Azadi Fest

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and Heritage, Attaullah Tarar, visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to discuss special arrangements for the Independence Day as to be celebrated as the AzadiFest 14th August.

He was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The Deputy Commissioner (ICT), Administrator (MCI), and the members of the CDA were also present at the meeting. It was discussed to celebrate the event as AzadiFest, with the aim to revive the spirit of patriotism among the people of Pakistan.

This year AzadiFest is set to feature a series of events, including flag hoisting, musical concerts, food festivals, displays of various Pakistani cultures, various shows, firework and Islamabad’s first-ever drone show. In addition to these festivities, special beautification of the city was discussed, which will include branding through MarGo, the official mascot of Islamabad, “Mar” representing Margalla and “Go” signifying prosperity.

Making AzadiFest a mega event, corporate and private sectors will be invited to sponsor various activities, ranging from musical concerts, arrangements of lighting, ongoing special plantation drive, city branding during the celebrations, and the drone show.

Sponsors of the event will be provided special opportunities and free spaces to showcase their contributions as well as their brand image and logos.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa to Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar for his visit and support in making the Independence Day celebrations a grand success in close cooperation with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.