Babar Azam moves down in ICC Test Batting Rankings

DUBAI - Pakistan white-ball captain and star batter has lost one place in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings on Wednesday.

The latest ranking updates saw England batters making significant gains on the back of their impressive performance against West Indies in the second Test. England top-order batter Joe Root played a solid 122-run knock in the second innings to set up a 241-run victory for the hosts.

Root gained 12 rating points and is now in striking distance of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who is sitting on top with a difference of seven points. Another centurion in England’s second innings, Harry Brook jumped four places to reach his career-best third position in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Brook’s four-spot jump resulted in , New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, Australia’s Steve Smith and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma all dropping one place each. Other notable gainers from England are Ben Duckett (up six spots to 16th) and Ollie Pope (up eight places to 21st).

Meanwhile, West Indies batters Kraigg Brathwaite gained two places to 40th, Joshua Da Silva jumped seven spots to 61st and Kavem Hodge rose 21 rungs to 75th. On the other hand, England bowler Chris Woakes jumped four places to enter the top 20 in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings for the first time since September 2021. He picked six wickets in the second Test against West Indies. Young spinner Shoaib Bashir made a significant jump as he rose 18 places to reach 53rd after taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings, helping England seal the victory.