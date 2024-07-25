Bahawalpur DPO leads major operation against criminals; 21 arrested

Bahawalpur - Under the leadership of Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO), Asad Sarfaraz Khan, a significant crackdown on criminals is currently underway, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals over the past two days. Substantial quantities of illicit alcohol, drugs, and weapons have been seized. This intensified effort against criminal activities is continuing unabated.

According to reports, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has achieved notable success in the ongoing campaign against crime. Operations conducted by police stations including Baghdad Al-Jadeed, Cantt, Masafir Khana, City Ahmedpur Sharqiya, Dera, and Bahawalpur have targeted illicit alcohol vendors. During these operations, 5 individuals were apprehended, and 240 litres of alcohol and 1 chalubhti were confiscated. Additionally, 3,600 grams of hashish and 30 grams of crystal ice were recovered from another arrestee.

Furthermore, police operations in Baghdad Al-Jadeed, Suma Satah, City Ahmedpur Sharqiya, Nowshera Jadid, Och Sharif, Inaiti, City, and Sadr Hashilpur have resulted in the arrest of 12 suspects. The police recovered 9 pistols (30 bore), 2 repeater guns (12 bore), and 1 carbine (12 bore) from these individuals. Separate cases have been registered against the detained suspects, with investigations underway. Expressing his commitment, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasised that the law applies to all crimes without exception. He underscored that the ongoing operation against anti-social elements will continue relentlessly.