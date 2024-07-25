Chief curator Tony Hemming visits National Bank Stadium Karachi

LAHORE - Tony Hemming, the chief curator of Pakistan, visited the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Hemming met the ground staff at National Bank Stadium and carried out a detailed discussion with the ground staff regarding the pitches and outfield. For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), last week, appointed Australia’s Tony Hemming as the new head curator on a two-year contract. Hemming’s immediate tasks will be to prepare pitches for Pakistan’s upcoming five home Test matches, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan will play two matches against Bangladesh in August/September, followed by a three-Test series against England, scheduled to be played in October.Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from 19 February to 9 March.Hemming is a highly respected curator with nearly four decades of experience.