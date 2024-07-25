Chinese auto giant to promote battery technology in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese auto giant has entered into new arrangements to promote battery technology in Pakistan.

Pakistan is gearing up to promote battery technology following the announcement of a strategic distribution partnership between BYD, a Chinese auto giant and world’s second battery manufacturer, and Diwan International Pvt Ltd, Pakistan’s largest solar component distributor.

It aims to supply premium Lithium-ion batteries for solar systems in Pakistan. The battery LV Flex Lite is a self-developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology that has been safety proved by millions of electric vehicles across the globe.

The new partnership signifies a milestone in the country’s renewable energy sector, as Diwan International expands its portfolio of world-renowned partners, including but not limited to Huawei Solar Inverter, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Longi Solar.

Pakistan, like many other developing countries, faces challenges related to air pollution and rising greenhouse gas emissions.

This endeavour is anticipated not only meet the needs of the local EV battery market gradually, but also make an indispensable contribution to Pakistan’s sustainable development goals by curbing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy solutions.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, BYD surpassed Tesla last year to become the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, showcasing its prowess in the field.

By now, overseas business of this auto giant has covered Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica and many other countries, and its electric vehicles have covered six continents, more than 50 countries and regions, and more than 200 cities around the globe.

Pakistan’s growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and embracing eco-friendly transportation solutions coincides with BYD’s ambitious global rollout plans.

Furthermore, BYD’s decision to develop electric vehicle production within Pakistan opens avenues for exporting Right Hand Drive (RHD) vehicles, catering to broader markets.