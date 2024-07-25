CM inaugurates Pakistan’s biggest medicines warehouse

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan’s biggest medicine warehouse for the provision of free medicines to various hospitals across Punjab. The chief minister visited the Central Warehouse at Maraka set up by the health department and inaugurated provision of free medicines in various district hospitals. The CM directed to functionalize medicine warehouses in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan at the earliest. With the inauguration of a central warehouse, nine more medicines warehouses have become formally functional for the provision of medicines across the province with a capacity to store more than 17 billion medicines and equipment. The CM herself drove the fork lifter and formally launched the provision of the medicines project. She under her personal supervision got the trucks of medicines departed for various districts. She also inspected the furniture, medical equipment and other goods to be provided to the hospitals. The CM checked validity of the medicines being stored in the warehouse and standard temperature system as well. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan while giving a briefing apprised that the medicines can be stored at a standard temperature and can be transported from the latest warehouses. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, nine central warehouses have been established under the free medicines project. More than Rs.10 billion medicines have been stored in the warehouses. New and latest medicines equipment exceeding Rs.7 billion for the revamping of hospitals, along with furniture, 3 coloured disposable bed sheets and other goods will be provided to the hospitals from the warehouses. Standard furniture, latest medical equipment, medicine trolleys, disposable bed sheets and other goods will be provided to the various district hospitals from the warehouses across the province.