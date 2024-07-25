CM Maryam hopes Germany to bring to justice miscreants who attacked Pak embassy

LAHORE - German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Bilateral relations in the fields of business, trade and technical education came under discussion during the meeting. They also reviewed possibilities of further cooperation in sectors like health, education, renewable energy, vocational training, information technology and others in the meeting.

”We want to equip youth with the skills needed by the job market,” said the chief minister as she appreciated Germany’s ongoing cooperation and investment in the development sectors of Punjab assuring German investors and businessmen of full support in providing the help and facilities they need.

She said, “Germany is a global leader in renewable energy, and has served humanity by taking environment-friendly measures.” She added, “We are also starting a solarization project to provide clean and green energy to the citizens of Punjab.”

The CM also commended the prompt response of German authorities against the miscreants who attacked the Pakistani embassy in Germany, and said, “It is hoped that the people involved in the incident will be brought to justice and such incidents will not happen in the future.”

Mr Alfred Grannas reiterated Germany’s commitment to strengthen mutual relations with Punjab, and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in creating a favorable environment for foreign investment in the province. He agreed to continue mutual cooperation for achieving sustainable development goals and promoting innovation and technological progress.