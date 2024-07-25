Thursday, July 25, 2024
CM Maryam says accurate data to help provide relief to public

CM Maryam says accurate data to help provide relief to public
Web Desk
5:37 PM | July 25, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says correct data is crucial for the future and people will be provided relief at their doorsteps.

Addressing the inaugural session of Social Economic Registry, CM Maryam said that she applauded the efforts of Marriyum Aurangzeb and the planning ministry.

She said that when she took oath in the month of Ramazan, she announced a package and provided it to the people at their doorsteps.

“We started receiving complaints due to a lack of adequate data. We prepared Ramazan Package according to the numbers we had. We had many addresses devoid of complete information.

“The phone numbers were obsolete and wrong. There is 130 million population of Punjab and I don’t know what number comes into the category of Social Economic Registry.”

Maryam Nawaz was of the view that the BISP also needed to be updated. Ramazan packages were made on the basis of data of BISP and NADRA. She realised then that the government made decisions without information and data.

She said they did not have adequate data of farmers who got registered 12 acres of their lands in order to evade taxes.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

