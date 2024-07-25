Commissioner warns shopkeepers of fine for not displaying price list

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited Empress Market and Parking Plaza Saddar on Wednesday. During the visit to Empress Market, Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sario, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Muhammad Imran accompanied him. The Commissioner checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, and spices in Empress Market. He directed shopkeepers to display the list of official prices prominently. He warned that those who do not display the list will be fined. He also warned shopkeepers who had not displayed the list of government fixed prices prominently will also be fined.

The Commissioner also talked to customers and said that consumers should buy items after checking the official price list. Meanwhile, the Commissioner has directed all Deputy Commissioners to visit markets and bazaars along with Assistant Commissioners, check prices themselves and , ensure that official prices are enforced, and ensure that citizens get food items at official prices.

He directed Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Abbasi, to make the Assistant Commissioner’s role active in the auction process at Sabzi Mandi and ensure that the Assistant Commissioner concerned is present in the vegetable market every morning to monitor auction process on the spot. The Market Committee should be bound to fix reasonable prices for vegetables and fruits. The Commissioner also inspected Empress Market Park and directed the Deputy Commissioner South to take measures to improve the condition of the park in coordination and cooperation of KMC. He said that measures are needed to clean the park and make it green and lush. A suitable place for citizens to sit should be provided in the park. The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Commissioner on the plan and work carried out for restoring the city’s iconic Empress Market to its original form. Later, the commissioner visited parking plaza and reviewed the provision of parking facilities there. The Commissioner reviewed the issue of traffic congestion in Saddar and said that measures will be taken to address traffic congestion in Saddar and improve traffic flow by better management of parking in saddar.