Court acquits 197 students charged in Baloch Yakjehti Committee protest

Islamabad - Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan on Wednesday acquitted 197 participants of Baloch Yakjehti Committee protest who were nominated in FIR 1217/23 on December 21st, 2023 at PS Kohsar, Islamabad. The 249-A CrPC application for acquittal was filed by advocate Habib Karim Baloch. The detailed judgement issued on Wednesday stated that prosecution had failed to gather any evidence regarding the obstruction of any public servants, mischief related to any property, or damage to any vehicles. Prosecution had charged 197 students and they had failed to differentiate between students and actual culprits.

The judgement also raised questions on credibility of prosecution. It stated that charges might have been brought forward without sufficient evidence and proper investigation. The judgment emphasised on importance of thorough and precise legal processes to ensure that justice was served and innocent individuals were wrongfully implicated.

Dr Mahrang Baloch reached Islamabad on December 20th, 2023 with the families of missing persons. Student organizations gathered outside National Press Club Islamabad to welcome her and show solidarity with the families. According to the FIR, when they tried to enter the red zone FIR was registered against them and some of the students were arrested by police in Islamabad.

Judicial Magistarte Shehzad Khan declared the case of prosecution as sheer wastage of court time and said for conviction of accused there must be cogent, strong and hard evidence. Referring the principle of criminal administration of justice, the court said the evil should be nipped in the bud. All 197 students were acquitted from the case.