Thursday, July 25, 2024
Court approves three-day extension in Raoof Hasan's physical remand

Web Desk
2:35 PM | July 25, 2024
A local court in the federal capital approved an extension to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan’s physical remand.

Hasan was produced before the court over the completion of his two-day physical remand. During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor sought more physical remand of the PTI leader.

Subsequently, the court approved three-day remand of Raoof Hasan and handed him over to FIA.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrests were made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

Frankfurt episode: Ministers highlight Pakistan flag's sanctity

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

