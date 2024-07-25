Court awards death sentence to four accused of murder

KARACHI - The court awarded death sentence to four accused of murder besides imposing fine after proved guilty. Model Court East on Wednesday heard the case of murder against four culprits.

After proved guilty, the court awarded death sentence to the culprits including Rafique Ahmed, Usman, Sheraz alias Sheri and Zameer Pathan besides imposing Rs100,000 fine on each accused.

The culprits had killed Masood Ahmed on November 26, 2021 and wife of the deceased was eye witness of the murder.

According to Advocate Ashraf Bhatti, solid evidences against the accused arrested by Korangi Police were produced in the court. The detainees had also taken away the wallet of the deceased from his vehicle.