Thursday, July 25, 2024
Court grants three-day physical remand of Raoof Hassan to FIA

Web Desk
5:39 PM | July 25, 2024
National

Islamabad district and session court has granted three day physical remand to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hassan.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti announced the reserved verdict on the plea of The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) today.

PTI leader Raoof Hassan and other accused were presented before court on completion of two days physical remand.

The FIA investigation officer requested the additional remand of the accused including Raoof Hassan.

The FIA prosecutor informed the court that the social media accounts of the accused haven’t been recovered yet, and email accounts needed to be logged in.

The FIA prosecutor alleged that people were running WhatsApp groups for money and foreign individuals were also involved in anti-state activities.

The investigation officer stated that the evidence of fake social media accounts have been found on the mobile phones of the accused.

Raoof Hassan was the head of the social media team and used to direct the social media team.

