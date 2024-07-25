Thursday, July 25, 2024
CPPA seeks Rs 2.63 per unit hike in power tariff

Web Desk
1:08 PM | July 25, 2024
In yet another burden for the power consumers, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs 2.63 per unit hike in electricity prices.

As per details, the CPPA filed a revised request for a hike in in the monthly fuel adjustment for June. The CPPA had initially requested an increase of Rs 2.10 per unit.

According to the CPPA, in June, 35.13% of electricity was generated from hydropower, 11.06% from local coal, 1.95% from furnace oil, 8.66% from local gas, 18.10% from imported LNG, and 14.85% from nuclear fuel.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the tariff request on July 31.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the government’s request to increase the basic electricity tariff by up to Rs 7.12 per unit.

This tariff hike will apply uniformly across the country, including Karachi, while the Households and consumers with up to 200 units monthly are exempted from the hike for three months.

The domestic consumers will see a new tariff structure with the consumers between 201 and 300 units per month, the tariff will increase by Rs 7.12 to Rs 34.26 per unit.

