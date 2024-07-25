Crackdown conducted against power theft

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and district administration Shikarpur on Wednesday conducted a major anti-theft operation in several areas of the city. According to the district administration, during the operation, district officials and WAPDA representatives met with the public and urged their cooperation against the illegal and direct connections. They appealed the public to ensure timely payment of electricity bills to permanently resolve the issue of load shedding.

The Revenue officers said that this operation will be extended to other areas of the Shikarpur district and will continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft. They appealed to local residents to support the district administration and SEPCO officials in this campaign to improve the electricity supply in the district.

The local residents assured their full cooperation with the district administration and termed this action in the public interest.

SEPCO officials said that strict measures will be taken against electricity theft, and legal action will be carried out accordingly.