KARACHI - Pakistan Customs on Wednesday claimed the seizure of a significant quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city. A spokesperson for Customs stated that the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) conducted a raid on illegal diesel storage sites in the area, confiscating 15,400 liters of the smuggled fuel. The estimated value of the seized diesel is Rs. 4.5 million. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.