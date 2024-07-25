Dozens of vehicles stuck up in muddy pools of rainwater on Jhelum-Lillah Road

Gujar khan - Dozens of vehicles, including buses, trucks, cars, and postal service, stuck up in the muddy and marshy pools of rainwater at long stretches of Jhelum-Lillah Road after a spell of rain two days ago. The only link between Pind Dadan Khan tehsil and its district headquarters, a 128 km long road that was dismantled for reconstruction and upgradation as a dual carriageway for four years and remained incomplete due to stoppage of work, remains blocked by the stuck-up vehicles in the pools of mud and rainwater.

Nayer Awan, a local newsman of Pind Dadan Khan, said that due to rains, this muddy road has turned into marshes at different points in Shah Kabir, Jalalpur Sharif, Malik Pur, and other areas, and almost everywhere vehicles in attempts to continue their journey get plunged into pools of mud. No recovery vehicles were available, and the passengers were forced to walk long distances and spend nights in the villages in order to resume their journey the next morning. Hakeem Akhtar Shah Bokhari, a senior citizen and former president of the press club in Pind Dadan Khan, has said that he did not hear of such plights in the old days when roads were not paved at all. Mr. Bokhari said that the spoiled road was not less than a trap for the transport, and the ladies were facing the worst while shifting patients to the DHQ Jhelum was not even an imaginable option, and patients and delivery cases were being risked to stay home without health care.

Tahir Irshad has pointed out that the traders, employees, and working people can’t reach Jhelum for their duties and business concerns, and the students even can’t reach their schools and colleges due to road link disconnectivity. He alleged that the project was approved during the PTI government and that the PML-N government had stalled it for political reasons. Muhammad Waseem, a social media activist, said that the chief minister of Punjab had taken notice of protests by the locals, and Rs 170 million were released, but being insufficient, the work on this multibillion project could not be started. The residents have urged the Chief Minister of Punjab to take serious measures for the completion of the project to rid the residents of their plight.