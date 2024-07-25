Dr Hussain elected PMA KP president

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter held its biennial elections on Wednesday at the Institute of Health & Development Studies. Dr Hussain Ahmed Haroon was elected unopposed as President for the next two years.

Syed Mujtaba served as the chief election commissioner. The newly elected office-bearers are: Dr Hussain Haroon (President), Dr Ghulam Qadir Khattak (Vice President), Dr Riffat (Vice President - Female), Dr Akbar Shah (General Secretary), Dr Atta Kardesh (Joint Secretary), Dr Shazia (Joint Secretary - Female), Dr Israr Muhammad (Finance Secretary), Dr Aziz Ali Shah (Press/Information Secretary), and Dr Saira Shah (Press Secretary)