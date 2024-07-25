Elon Musk refutes claims of $45M monthly donations to Trump

, the CEO of Tesla, denied allegations on Monday that he donates $45 million monthly to support Donald Trump, according to the US press.

This clarification came after Trump mentioned Musk’s contributions at a rally.

According to American magazine the Rolling Stone, Musk said: "I'm not donating $45 million a month to Trump," dismissing a Wall Street Journal report citing sources claiming he planned to fund a pro-Trump Super PAC (political action committee).

In an interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, Musk dismissed the report by The Wall Street Journal, saying: "What’s been reported in the media is simply not true."

He explained that he created the America PAC, led by consultants from Ron DeSantis’ campaign, to promote fundamental American principles rather than being hyper-partisan.

Trump, at a Michigan rally, inaccurately claimed Musk was a significant donor: "Elon endorsed me the other day... he gives me $45 million a month."

Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $250 billion, emphasized his PAC’s aim to support American values, not specific candidates.

Trump has previously criticized Musk and his businesses, stating in 2022 that Musk sought help for his subsidized projects and would have "dropped to his knees and begged" if Trump had demanded it.