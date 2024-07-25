Thursday, July 25, 2024
Fawad Chaudhry's jail trial, indictment in ECP contempt case declared null and void

Web Desk
12:05 PM | July 25, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared jail trial against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry null and void in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

The court has also annulled the indictment on Fawad Chaudhry in Adiala jail and order of jail trial in the ECP contempt case.

IHC Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heard the ECP contempt case today and announced the verdict on an application filed by Fawad Chaudhry.

It is pertinent to note that a four-member commission, headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani, issued arrest warrant to Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case on July 11.

ECP issued the bailable arrest warrant to Fawad Chaudhry adjourning the case hearing until August 7.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on January 3.

It is worth noting that ECP issued notice to Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in August 2022 for levelling allegations on CEC and ECP during public gatherings and TV interviews.

