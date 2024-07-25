FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in G-13

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is all set to auction its three mixed-use commercial plots in G-13 on August 7, not only to generate more revenues but also to attract investors. “The authority has already advertised the auction of the plots in different leading newspapers and urged the interested persons to obtain brochures from FGEHA office,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

The official said that the prime location of these plots makes them suitable for a range of purposes, including multi-use businesses, shopping centers, corporate offices, and banks.

He said the plots have an ideal location positioned along the Main Srinagar Highway, adjacent to Metro Stations, GT Road, & N-5, which is an eight-minute drive from Motorway M-1 and M-2 while 12-minute distance from the New Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, the official said the investors can benefit from a 10 per cent rebate on advance lump-sum payments, making the opportunity even more attractive.

The reasons to consider these plots for investment include their ideal location, affordable pricing, and modern facilities, he added.

The official said the detailed terms and conditions for participation in the auction can be obtained from the relevant office, with brochures available for interested parties.