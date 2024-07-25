Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four including two women drown at Karachi’s Turtle, Seaview beaches

Agencies
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Two women and one man drowned while the other two women were rescued in Karachi’s Turtle Beach, according to police and rescue officials on Wednesday. According to police, family members were engulfed with high tides during swimming, as a result 40-year old Arshad and 30-year old Naureen Shera drowned on the spot while three women rescued and shifted to nearby hospital.

However, one woman died and other women were under-treatment. A teenager drowned while other two were rescued while swimming in Seaview Beach, in another tragic incident. The officials have warned about the high waves in the ocean and banned swimming but people are violating the rules. Police have lodged FIR against some violators and arrested them for swimming in the beach and violating laws despite deployment of lifeguards and police on the beaches. According to details, Karachi police chief Javed Odho has warned of suspension of SHO/DSP on violation of beach rules and drowning of any person.

Complexity of Human Personality

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024