Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Frankfurt episode: Ministers highlight Pakistan flag's sanctity

Frankfurt episode: Ministers highlight Pakistan flag's sanctity
Web Desk
2:30 PM | July 25, 2024
National

The government has highlighted sanctity of the national flag days after some miscreants attacked Pakistan’s consulate in Germany.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Awais Leghari, Khawaja Asif, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Tanveer and Atta Tarar held a ‘ceremony’ and shared their pictures with the Pakistani flag as a symbolic gesture of highlighting its sanctity.

A group of Afghans attacked installations at Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and also pulled down the flag.

Pakistan condemned the move and registered its protest at the relevant forums. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024