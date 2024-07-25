Gold rate surges by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs252,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs250,500 on last trading day.The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs216,735 from Rs214,763 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs198,674 from Rs196,866, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,920 and Rs2,503.42 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,413 from $2,391, the Association reported.