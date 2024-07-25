Govt to involve MPAs in distribution of Himmat Card

LAHORE - In line with the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, members of the Provincial Assembly will now be involved in the Himmat Card initiative. The Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt Wednesday invited the assembly members of Bahawalnagar district to the Social Welfare office for this purpose. Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PP-240, Muhammad Sohail Khan Zahid, and from PP-242, Kashif Naveed, attended the meeting where they were warmly received by Sohail Shaukat Butt. Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt briefed the assembly members on the progress of the Himmat Card initiative in Bahawalnagar district and sought their cooperation for effective implementation. He emphasized that the cooperation of local leadership is crucial for ensuring transparency in the Himmat Card initiative in Bahawalnagar. “Our commitment, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, is to ensure that the Himmat Card reaches every deserving individual promptly,” said Sohail Shaukat Butt. “I am personally reviewing the progress of the Himmat Card initiative on a daily basis across Punjab.” He further added, “The stipend of PKR 7,500 provided by the Punjab government will be a valuable support to individuals suffering from any physical or mental disability.

To successfully implement this initiative across Bahawalnagar and the entire Punjab province, we need the full cooperation of the assembly members.”

The assembly members responded by stating, “The PML-N government truly understands the pains of the people. In accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, we will fully support the delivery of the Himmat Card to the deserving individuals in our district.”