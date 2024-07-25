Gurgura: Hidden gem of Waziristan’s mountains

Peshawar - In the tribal areas of Pakistan, a unique fruit known as “Gurgura” grows naturally in the mountainous regions. Resembling a small berry in shape and size, Gurgura stands out for its sweet taste.

It is the second most abundant fruit in Waziristan’s natural forests, following pine nuts, and spans an area of approximately 7 kilometers.

Waziristan, often associated with militancy and known as the birthplace of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is typically in the news for reasons related to conflict and unrest. However, the region has another, lesser-known identity tied to its natural beauty and unique flora. Gurgura, a fruit many may not be aware of, is a significant part of this hidden identity, symbolizing the area’s rich, albeit overlooked, natural heritage.

Apart from South Waziristan, Gurgura is also found in North Waziristan, Khyber, and Mohmand mountains. During the British colonial era, its resemblance to berries earned it the name “Wild Black Berry.”

Some botanists refer to this fruit by its scientific name, “Monotica Buxifolia.” The tree itself is similar in size to an olive tree but is thorny, making the harvesting of its fruit quite challenging.

Gurgura begins to bloom in May, with green round fruits that turn reddish and eventually black by June, becoming a delicious treat. According to health experts, Gurgura is beneficial for digestion. However, consuming it in large quantities can cause mouth sores.

In Pashto literature, Gurgura holds a special place, celebrated for its beauty and uniqueness.

Although this fruit grows naturally in the forests of Waziristan, Gurgura has become a profitable source of income for the local population. However, elders recall that in the 1970s and 1980s, the mountains of Waziristan were covered with dense Gurgura forests. Over time, due to lack of government attention and rampant deforestation, the number of these fruit-bearing trees has significantly declined.

As a symbol of resilience and cultural heritage, Gurgura continues to be an integral part of Waziristan’s natural and economic landscape.