Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Home Depet seeks recommendations for Chehlum security

Agencies
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Home Department has issued a letter to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S.). According to a spokesperson, the Home Department has sought recommendations for the deployment of Army and Rangers troops at sensitive places for the security of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS).  Similarly, recommendations have also been sought for determining the sensitive locations for jamming of mobile signals. In the letter, it is written that recommendations should be submitted by July 31 regarding deployment of force and mobile signals jamming in all districts. Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) will be held on 20th Safar-ul-Muzaffar which is expected on 27th August, subject to the appearance of Moon. The Home Department has sought recommendations from the police for the best security arrangements at Chehlum.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024