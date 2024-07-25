Ibn Sina University organises “Imam Hussain Day Program”

MIRPURKHAS - The Muhammad Medical College and Ibn Sina University on Wednesday organized the 26th annual “Imam Hussain Day Program”. Ibn Sina University Chancellor, Professor Dr. Syed Razi Muhammad, Vice Chancellor Ibn Sina University, Maulana Hafeezur Rehman Faiz Director, Dr. Shamsul-Arifin Director Admission, Dr. Habibur Rahman Chauhan, Dean, Dr. Nadeem, teachers, and students participated in large numbers. In his address, Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Razi Muhammad said that great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) had a sublime message for entire humanity. The chancellor said “Today, we also have to adopt the Imam’s principles so that the muslim can unite and raise their voices against brutality. “ Director Dr Habibur Rahman Chauhan and Syed Zulfiqar Naqvi highlighted the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Islamic history. Later certificates were distributed to all the participants.