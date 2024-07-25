Italy-bound passenger held over fake documents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The anti-human trafficking wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Circle Faisalabad arrested a passenger, who was going to Italy on fake documents by flight No GF-791 from Faisalabad International Airport.

According to the initial investigation, the accused was trying to travel to Italy on the passport and resident card of his brother Nazam Hussain Shah. The FIA sources said here on Wednesday that he had paid Rs600,000 to two agents Faisal and Bilal that were also apprehended from the parking yard.The accused were sent behind bars for further investigation.

Child dies mysteriously at home

An eight-year-old child died mysteriously at his home in the limits of Jhang Bazar police on Wednesday.

According to police, the child named Muhammad Essa son of Saqib was residing with his uncle (Mamun) in Ali Housing Colony. He was lying on sofa for some time when one of the family members observed him and found him dead. His body had blue spots.

On being informed, a police team took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The family members suspected that the child may be bitten by a poisonous insect as a scorpion was found in the home some days ago, however, the exact cause behind death will be ascertained yet, police said.

Two dacoit gangs busted

The district police have busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their seven members besides recovering looted property from them during the last 24 hours. A police report said on Wednesday, a team of Thikriwala police station busted a five-member dacoit gang, while Civil Lines police arrested two members of a gang. The dacoits arrested by Thikriwala police were wanted by police in several house robberies. The accused were identified as Yousaf alias Kanta of Chak No 430-GB, his two sons Shahzad, Shahbaz, and other accused Habib of Chak No 464-GB and Muzammal of Chak No 71-GB.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police also held two dacoits wanted by police in more than 29 cases of street robberies and dacoities. The outlaws were identified as Khawar Abbas and Ashiq Ahmad.

The police recovered five motorcycles, cell-phones, Rs300,000 in cash and weapons. All the accused were sent behind bars and interrogation was underway.