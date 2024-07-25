Karachi’s Natha Khan Bridge once again prone to collapse

KARACHI - The middle part of the dilapidated Natha Khan Bridge in the Shahra-e-Faisal area of Karachi has been pronged badly which might cause a mishap on Wednesday. Due to the damaged part of the bridge, the traffic flow was affected creating difficulties for passengers going to the airport from Drug Road. However, the repair work on the affected road could not be started yet. Natha Khan Bridge is perhaps the only section of the city’s prime highway-like thoroughfare, Sharea Faisal, which has been a victim of constant neglect although it has been serving for long a huge population shuttling between the international airport and a vast territory of this metropolis. A lack of proper and regular maintenance, as well as a strict check on unscrupulous elements, has turned the vital installation into a dangerous path for commuters and pedestrians alike.