Kashmir, Palestine issues highlighted with British MPs

July 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Sultan Tariq Bajwa, Member of the Punjab Assembly, on Wednesday held a meeting at the UK Parliament with prominent British Parliamentarians Jeremy Corbyn, former Leader of the Opposition and Human Rights Champion, and Adnan Hussain MP.

The discussions focused on pressing issues including human rights violations in Pakistan, the Kashmir issue, and the plight of Palestinians. 

During the meeting, Jeremy Corbyn reaffirmed his unwavering support for Pakistanis in the UK Parliament. Sultan Tariq Bajwa took the opportunity to address the misconceptions and realities surrounding human rights violations in Pakistan, elaborating on the legislative measures and initiatives taken by the current government to address these issues. He also brought to light the severe human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Jeremy Corbyn expressed his commitment to advocating more effectively for the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinian Muslims, underscoring his dedication to these causes on international platforms. 

The meeting marked a significant step towards fostering a deeper understanding and cooperation between Pakistani representatives and British parliamentarians in addressing crucial human rights issues globally.

