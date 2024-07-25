‘Korea, Japan and Pakistan collaborating on groundbreaking agriculture initiatives’

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali Wednesday shared a vision for a transformed agricultural sector in which Pakistan will join forces with Korea and Japan to leverage cutting-edge technologies and expertise to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for producing quality-based disease-resistant seeds. Talking to PTV news, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, unveiled a game-changing trilateral partnership with Korea and Japan, poised to drive innovation, boost crop yields, and ensure food security in Pakistan.

This historic collaboration marks a new era in agricultural cooperation between our nations, he added.

“By pooling our resources and expertise, we can address pressing challenges, ensure food security, and propel Pakistan’s agriculture sector into a new era of growth and prosperity,” he mentioned.

To produce local seeds in Pakistan, he said that Korea’s expertise in seed technology and Japan’s knowledge in plant breeding will be combined to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for producing high-quality, disease-resistant seeds.

This will reduce reliance on imported seeds, ensuring self-sufficiency and improved crop yields, he added.

He further explained that Korea’s renowned research institutions will collaborate with PARC to establish state-of-the-art research facilities, focusing on developing climate-resilient crop varieties, improving soil health, and exploring novel agricultural practices.

He said that the Korean-Pakistani cooperation will expand in the field of machinery and vegetable seed production.

Responding to a query, he disclosed that Pakistan’s introduction of seed potato production using Aeroponics technology marks a significant milestone, adding that seed potatoes are essential for cultivating high-quality potatoes, and this innovation ensures a consistent supply of disease-free, high-yielding seeds.

The successful adoption of Aeroponics technology for seed potato production demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture, he added.

As the country continues to explore new technologies and collaborations, a brighter future for its agricultural sector is on the horizon, he mentioned.

To cope with the problem of a shortage for good potato seed locally, the Aeroponics technology is the ultimate solution to rapidly multiply and disseminate healthy seeds to the country’s resource-poor farmers, according to agricultural scientists working on the project, he said.

To another question, he said the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council is also working to enhance livestock and dairy production in the country.

The present government’s unwavering commitment to revolutionize the livestock sector through genetic breed improvement, recognizing it as a crucial component in ensuring national food and nutritional security, he highlighted.