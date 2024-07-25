KP CM chairs meeting to review small dams projects

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a crucial meeting on Small Dams projects at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali, Special Secretary to CM Waqar Ali, Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai, and other key officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress of 56 completed small dams in the province, which collectively have a storage capacity of 281,410 acre feet and a cultivable command area of 312,263 acres. Additionally, the ongoing work on 30 Small Dams projects, costing an estimated Rs. 43.6 billion, was discussed. Among these, 14 projects, including Khattak Banda Dam in Kohat and Makh Banda Dam in Karak, are nearing completion and are expected to cultivate 34,000 acres.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the need for the swift completion of priority projects and instructed the finance department to expedite the release of necessary funds. He stressed that projects nearing completion should be prioritized and completed without delay. The Chief Minister also called for a viable strategy to ensure that other ongoing projects adhere to their timelines.

He underlined the importance of small dam projects for agricultural development and food security, directing the approval of SNEs for projects with 90% physical progress to safeguard their infrastructure. Furthermore, he approved feasibility studies for new small dams and recommended strengthening the Small Dams Directorate by adding two Directors and additional staff.

Gandapur affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to investing in agriculture and irrigation despite financial challenges, ensuring that the benefits reach the public promptly.