KP Food Authority seizes fake beverages

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continues its crackdown against the adulteration mafia and substandard food products across the province. In major operations conducted in Peshawar and Swabi, thousands of liters of fake and hazardous beverages were seized yesterday.

The spokesperson for the Food Authority said that following a tip-off, food safety teams of Town-3 and Town-4 in Peshawar carried out a joint operation. The teams raided a warehouse in Chughalpura on Ring Road, recovering and confiscating approximately 5,000 liters of counterfeit branded beverages. These fake and harmful drinks were being supplied to the city.

In Shewa Bazaar of district Swabi, the food safety team carried out another raid, finding 810 liters of fake beverages in a store. Heavy fines were imposed on the owners, and further action was initiated according to the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, commended the inspection teams for their successful operations. He emphasized that eradicating the adulteration mafia is a collective responsibility, urging citizens to report individuals involved in such activities to the Food Authority for timely action.