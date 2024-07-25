Kundi for special incentives along oil, gas exploration sites

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of community welfare and sustainable development in areas affected by oil and gas exploration.

He expressed these views during a strategic meeting with the Managing Director of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Ahmed Hayat Lak. The meeting also included KP Provincial Assembly member, Ahmed Kundi.

Governor Kundi highlighted the need to enhance healthcare and education facilities in regions where OGDCL has successfully explored oil. Recognising the significant contribution of these areas to the province and the country’s energy resources, he advocated for investments that would directly benefit the local residents. This initiative aims to address gaps in healthcare and educational infrastructure, providing long-term benefits to the local population, he said.

To meet the energy needs of underprivileged communities living around oil and gas exploration sites, the Governor called for the deployment of solar energy systems funded by OGDCL.

He said these communities often struggle with high electricity costs, making it difficult for them to afford a stable power supply.

“By utilising OGDCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to provide solar systems, these communities could access sustainable and low-cost energy solutions. This initiative is expected to promote sustainable energy practices, reduce reliance on traditional power sources, alleviate financial burdens on less privileged families, and support environmental conservation efforts in the region,” added the Governor.

Special attention was given to the communities in district Karak, known for its significant natural gas production. The Governor stressed that Karak, a major contributor to the province’s natural gas output, should see targeted developmental initiatives. These initiatives would include infrastructure development, community health programs, and educational projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of local residents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emerged as a key region in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector, producing over 50% of the country’s national crude oil and significant amounts of natural gas and LPG.

The province’s strategic focus on leveraging its energy resources has attracted substantial national and international investment, spurring economic growth and job creation. The KP Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) plays a crucial role in advancing exploration and production activities, ensuring the province capitalizes on its rich energy reserves.

Recent discoveries in districts like Kohat and Karak have further solidified KP’s status as a hub for oil and gas. These discoveries are crucial in reducing Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuels, thus strengthening the national economy.