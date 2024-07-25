LHC seeks detailed report from prosecutor general about cases against Imran

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders till August 2.

LAHORE ISLAMABAD - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging his 10-day physical remand in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots, until July 25.

The bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, heard the petition filed by the PTI founder.

Barrister Salman Safdar represented the PTI founder, during the proceedings, and argued that the method adopted for the remand was illegal. He also briefed the bench regarding the circumstances of the PTI founder’s arrest on May 9, 2023, and requested that the physical remand be set aside. Following the completion of arguments by the counsel for the PTI founder, Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah began his arguments and stated that this was the first case where the circumstances necessitated the use of a video link for the accused. He also apprised the bench about the cases registered against the PTI founder so far.

Subsequently, the bench sought a detailed report from the prosecutor general about the cases against the PTI founder besides adjourning the hearing until July 25. On July 15, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted police a 10-day physical remand of the PTI founder in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots. The PTI founder has been remanded in five cases registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, three cases at Gulberg Police Station, and one case each at Race Course, Shadman, Mughalpura, and Model Town police stations.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of several

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others in the Askari Tower attack case until August 2.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications of Omar Ayub, Azam Swati, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and others. During the proceedings, Fawad Chaudhry appeared upon the expiry of his interim bail, while exemption applications were filed on behalf of Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, and others, which the court accepted. The investigation officer sought time to produce the record. He further submitted that written statements of Omar Ayub, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and others had not been submitted.

At this, the court remarked that it would decide all the applications on the next date of hearing, hinting at dismissing the bail applications of the accused who had not submitted their written statements yet.

However, following a brief argument with the counsel for the accused, the court gave them time for preparation and directed them to conclude arguments on the next date of hearing, August 2.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and others, accusing them of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.