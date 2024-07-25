Man kills daughter, injures wife over domestic dispute in Pasrur

SIALKOT - In a tragic incident in the village of Moosa Pur in Pasrur, Sialkot, a heartless father named Nasir brutally murdered his two-year-old daughter Aqsa and injured his wife. The incident happened on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident occurred after a domestic dispute, during which Nasir attacked his wife and forced her out of the house. The accused father then subjected his toddler daughter to violence, resulting in her death.

The police arrived at the scene, but the suspect fled. The police have started investigations and raids to arrest the accused. According to the police, the accused Nasir had a history of drug use, which often led to conflicts within the household. The police said the deceased child’s body had been taken into police custody and transferred to the THQ Hospital Pasrur for a post-mortem examination.

Woman killed in motorcycle-dumper collision

A woman was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper in Daska on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, 35-year-old Robina was killed on-the-spot when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Sindbad Park in Daska tehsil. She was crushed under the wheels of dumper. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Meeting discusses ways to implement complete ban on plastic bags use

Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sialkot Sharif Ghumman has said the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on the use of plastic bags in the district.

Addressing a meeting, held in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Rose Human Organisation here on Wednesday, he said that plastic bags were impacting environment negatively, causing pollution, affecting human health and polluting aquatic and wildlife life. He said cloth bags and utensils should be used for shopping and the environment should be protected for future generations.

The meeting was attended by Founder and President Rose Human Rights Organisation Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Assistant Director (AD) Social Abrar Abdullah, Incharge Women Crisis Imran Kisana, Hafiz Khawar Mughal, Mukhtar Ahmed and Aamir Javed besides representatives and workers of various social organisations. Ashfaq Ghamman said that urban flooding was caused by shopping bags that obstruct the flow of water in sewerage and waterways. He said instead of throwing the garbage outside their houses, people should keep it in dustbins and designated places and play their role for complete elimination of shopping bags.