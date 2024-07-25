Mastermind of Abbas Town bombing killed in operation: CTD

KARACHI - An alleged terrorist involved in the Abbas Town bomb blast, the Karachi Police Office attack, and other terrorist activities was killed in an encounter with the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Mochko area. The CTD spokesman stated on Wednesday that the deceased, identified as Umar Farooq alias Fareedullah alias Doctor, had been declared an absconder in the KPO attack case by the Anti-Terrorist Court.

The spokesman added that a threat alert issued by the Sindh Home Department recently had indicated that a terrorist had been dispatched with a specific mission to initiate terrorist activities in Karachi and reactivate the terrorist network. In response, the CTD Sindh and federal intelligence agencies launched a search for this individual. Late Tuesday night, the CTD received intelligence from informants about his whereabouts. The CTD team located him near the Northern Bypass close to Hanfia Mosque. When Umar Farooq saw the police team approaching, he opened fire to avoid arrest, leading to a retaliatory response from the CTD team, which resulted in his death. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the possession of the deceased. Umar Farooq was a prime suspect in the Abbas Town bomb blast and had fled to Afghanistan after being acquitted in several terrorism cases.

Suspect arrested in police encounter in Jacobabad

The police arrested the suspect involved in the kidnapping of a civilian teacher during a police encounter in Jacobabad on Wednesday.

According to Police Spokesperson, the encounter took place near Bisham Laro within the jurisdiction of Jacobabad police station, involving personnel from Dilamrad police station and CIA police. The accused was injured in the exchange of fire with the police and was arrested. The arrested suspect is linked to the kidnapping of Bahram Khan Koso who was abducted on June 11th in the area covered by RD police station, police spokesperson said. Unlicensed weapons were also recovered from the suspect.

The police continue their search for other suspects involved in the kidnapping.