Minister chairs meeting on Christian Marriage Act, discusses minorities’ problems

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh chaired a meeting on the Christian Marriage Act and problems being faced by the minorities at Human Rights Department camp office, here on Wednesday. The Christian community marriage laws and other issues were reviewed in the meeting, while suggestions were also sought from the participants for issuance of Christian marriage licences. The participants discussed the problems being faced in computerisation of marriage certificates from the union councils, necessary changes in the curriculum of minority children, renewal problems in the registration of Churches, proposals to keep the validity of Christian marriage licenses for five years, and closing of accounts of churches. The provincial minister said that the process of registration of Churches would be reviewed, but guidance from all stakeholders on Christian Marriage Act was required. He said that the team of minority department was performing well while all citizens had equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan, and added that they were making short- mid- and long-term strategic policy along with the World Bank team so that children of the minorities families could also go ahead and make Pakistan famous. Secretary Human Rights Ali Bahadur, deputy secretary, additional secretary, Rev. Dr. Majeed Abel of Nolkha Presbyterian Church, Samuel Khokhar from Church of Pakistan, Consultant International Development and Humanitarian Assistance Sajjad Shah were present in the meeting and Nadeem Kamran from Church of Pakistan Lahore participated.