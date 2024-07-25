Ministry allocates $25m for education initiatives in KP

Peshawar - The Ministry of Education convened a meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Education Faisal Tarakai along with his team and esteemed funding partners, including the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), UNICEF, GIZ, World Bank, and FCDO, to discuss the allocation of $25 million towards educational initiatives.

Education Minister Faisal Tarakai highlighted the commitment of these partners to prioritize educational impact over political considerations. The funding aims to enroll out-of-school children and promote the increased ratio of girls in education. The $25 million, pledged under the new GPE funding cycle, will be allocated based on rigorous needs assessments to ensure equitable distribution and maximum educational benefit.

This approach reflects a collective effort to enhance educational outcomes globally, addressing critical needs without bias.

“We are grateful for the generous commitment of $25 million from our funding partners, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing educational goals. This funding will be instrumental in addressing educational challenges and promoting inclusive and quality education for all,” said Tarakai.

Key stakeholders from various departments and organizations, including Directors from E&SE, DCTE, DPD, and representatives from EMA, ALP, PIU, ISU, along with the Special Secretary Development, Education Advisor, AS, and DS R&I, actively contributed to the discussions.

The Ministry of Education reaffirms its dedication to transparent and effective utilization of resources, ensuring that every dollar contributes to meaningful educational advancements. This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals in education.

SACM vows to make Dir model education district

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare Malik Liaqat Ali Khan has committed to transforming Dir into a model district for quality education in the province.

In a meeting with various delegations and dignitaries, Khan emphasized that education is crucial for social and economic development and assured that there would be no compromise on health and education facilities.

He praised the people of Dir for their role in maintaining peace and promised to prioritize delivering health services directly to the public.

Khan highlighted that development and prosperity depend on maintaining peace and stated that his office remains open to address public concerns promptly.