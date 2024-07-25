Monsoon plantation drive launched in Peshawar

Peshawar - Monsoon plantation campaign begins in Peshawar Division to combat climate change. Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings at Commissioner House Peshawar as part of the Billion Tree Plus initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (R) Sarmad Salim, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Conservator Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hazrat Mir, and District Forest Officer Forest Department Peshawar were present at the event.

Over seven and a half lakh saplings will be planted across all five districts of Peshawar Division, including Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand Tribal District, and Khyber District. Special teams comprising Deputy Commissioners and District Forest Officers have been formed to oversee the efforts.

Commissioner Mehsud emphasized the importance of tree planting to mitigate climate change impacts. He instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure the campaign’s success and will personally monitor its progress throughout the division.