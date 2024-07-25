More Chinese companies invited to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has invited more Chinese companies to come and invest here as fool proof security to the foreign investors would be ensured at all costs.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong was given a high-level briefing at the Board of Investment for investment in Pakistan which was conducted by Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. In this session, the details of the establishment of industries from China to Pakistan under Matchmaking Industry were presented. In this briefing, 7 major sectors were finalized, which include medical equipment, plastic industry, textile, leather, edible meat, fruit & vegetables and waste. While giving briefing to Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong and the Chinese delegation, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are opportunities in Pakistan to invest in infrastructure, housing and other important sectors. He invited more Chinese companies to come to Pakistan and invest here. He assured that the Chinese brothers are our guests and their fool proof security would be assured at all costs. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the participation of Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in the briefing session and said that Pakistan is extending business visa facility to investors from 124 countries including China. China’s Ambassador Jiang Zaidong assured all possible support for investment in Pakistan and said that business organizations from China will fully participate in the promotion of trade here. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi said that with China friendship, brotherly relations, investment is always the top priority for Pakistan. Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan-China investment is a joint responsibility of the Board of Investment and the Ministry of Commerce, which will be fulfilled efficiency. The Chinese ambassador was accompanied by the Minister of Commerce, Consul, Second Secretary and other Chinese officials.

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Federal Minister for Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and discuss bilateral cooperation and trade activities between both the countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan told Nicolas Galey that work is being done on road network from Karachi to Sukher and China including Central Asian states which will help to promote business volume. He said that European countries are very important in terms of investment and economic activities in Pakistan. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that for the strengthening of the country’s economy, the privatization of loss-burdened institutions was already in process while all these institutions have the potential to earn profits and work in good manner. Expressing gratitude to the Federal Minister and President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan for participating in the reception of the National Day of France, Nicolas Galey invited him to visit France and meet the Business Association there. French Ambassador also expressed interest in investment and partnership in business activities by his government and private sector of France. In the meeting they both held detailed discussions on increasing trade volume between Pakistan and France and also discussed different important proposals.