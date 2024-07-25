MSU office-bearers take oath

MOHMAND - The oath-taking ceremony of the Mohmand Students’ Union (MSU) was held at the press club here on Wednesday, with Assistant Commissioner Biazai Dr. Fida Hussain, former MPA Nisar Momand, District Emergency Officer 1122 Hayatullah, Malik Noora Jan, District Youth Officer Sajid Ali Shah, Fazal Hadi, and Maulana Samiullah as special guests.

Assistant Commissioner Biazai Dr. Fida Hussain administered the oath to the interim cabinet of the Mohmand Students’ Union. The cabinet includes President Rizwan Mohmand, Vice President Mohsin Khan, General Secretary Abdul Rehman, Deputy General Secretary Adnan Tahir, Finance Secretary Kamran Badshah, Information Secretary Malik Shah Khalid, and Social Advisor Rahmat Shah.

The speakers emphasized that MSU will highlight the leadership skills of students, developing decision-making and organizational skills in the youth. They also said the union will raise awareness of and resolve problems at the district and provincial levels. District Youth Officer Sajid Ali Shah, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Hayatullah, and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Fida assured the students of their support for all the union’s activities, including problem-solving and extracurricular programs.

Former MPA Nisar Mohmand stressed the need for a book-friendly environment to create social awareness. He expressed hope that MSU will continue to foster positive change through study circles and career counseling workshops.

At the end of the program, President Rizwan Mohmand promised to keep the students organized, raise their voices for students’ rights on every platform, and move forward with renewed enthusiasm.