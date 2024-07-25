Netanyahu faces protests during his stay in US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests since arriving in the US capital.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C. late Monday, a day after President Joe Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

As dozens of Democratic lawmakers declined to attend Netanyahu’s speech at a joint session of Congress, people gathered to protest against Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 39,100 Palestinians, and called for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda inside the Capitol building, chanting and demonstrating against Netanyahu’s policies in the Gaza Strip. Capitol Police reported that approximately 200 people were arrested.

Later, crowds of protesters also picketed the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying and made noise to disrupt his sleep.

According to social media posts, protestors reportedly released maggots at the hotel.

The Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video on X showing maggots and mealworms crawling across a table flanked by Israeli and American flags.

"BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE! Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people," the movement said on X.

The hotel said in a statement that it took the "necessary steps” to ensure that the property has been sanitized and it is now operating normally.

'Guilty of genocide'

Road closures and traffic disruptions began Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., where thousands of protesters demonstrated around Capitol Hill, chanting “Free, Free Palestine."

A significantly larger police presence was visible in the Capitol Hill area ahead of Netanyahu's address.

Waving Palestinian flags, protestors chanted “Cease-fire now.” They also held signs saying “Arrest Netanyahu,” “Stand with Palestine! End the Occupation Now!” and “Genocide is Our Red Line.”

At least two pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested by police in front of Union Station, while some protestors attempted to raise the Palestinian flag.

Separately, Capitol Police said five people in the House Gallery who were disrupting Netanyahu's address during the joint meeting of Congress were arrested.

As some lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders, were not attending Netanyahu's speech, Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, drew attention while wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Tlaib held up a sign saying "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide" during his address.

"I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

"Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent," she said on X.

Biden will meet with Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, where they will discuss developments in Gaza and progress towards a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

Later, Netanyahu will also meet separately with Harris.

On Friday, the prime minister is also expected to have a meeting with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at his residence in Florida.