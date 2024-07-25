Thursday, July 25, 2024
Notorious dacoit Qadiru Tanuri surrenders himself to Khairpur police

Agencies
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR   -  The notorious dacoit wanted by the police in 22 cases, considered a symbol of terror in Khairpur, surrendered himself to the police, police official said on Wednesday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpr Zubair Nazir Sheikh notorious robber Ghulam Qadir alias Qadiru Tanuri is a brutal character of the crime world and was wanted in many serious cases including road robbery, police encounters and terrorism in Khairpur and other districts. SSP said more than 22 cases of other crimes including robbery, kidnapping, police encounters and terrorism have been registered against the said bandit. The hideout of the surrendering dacoit was destroyed and all roads were blocked after which the dacoit surrendered to the police, SSP said.

Agencies

