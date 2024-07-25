Opposition alliance renews call for countrywide protests tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The opposition alliance of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Wednesday renewed its call of countrywide protests for upcoming Friday to push the government to release former prime minister Imran Khan and his party workers from jail.

TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is part of the opposition alliance, leadership in a joint press conference at the hunger strike camp of the latter outside the Parliament House urged the people to come out of their homes to participate in the peaceful protest.

Last Saturday, the TTAP had given the call of protest following the senior leadership of all parties in the alliance met in Islamabad.

“We are holding the protest on Friday on three basic issues; for release of Khan, his wife Bushra and other PTI workers, against the rising inflation and for restoration of peace in the country,” said former speaker National Assembly and PTI leader Asad Qaiser while speaking at the hunger strike camp organized by his party to meet the similar demands.

He said that the opposition alliance would continue its struggle till the restoration and supremacy of law and constitution in the country. “The ruling alliance will have to go home,” he said.

Senior politician and Pashtun nationalist leader Achakzai said that Pakistan was passing through its worst crisis in history. He said that they didn’t want unrest in the country just for forcing the government to leave power because Pakistan couldn’t tolerate the situation. “We will hold peaceful protests through democratic means, which is our right,” he said, adding that they had to steer the country out of the present predicament.

Achakzai clarified that the purpose of the opposition alliance was not to send packing the government but to restore the Constitution and ensure supremacy of the law. “Guide us, lead us,” he said, urging the people to come out on roads on their call.

PTI MNA and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa speaking on his turn said that the opposition stood by the independent judiciary as the ruling coalition was frustrated after the verdict of the Supreme Court on reserved seats. He also said that they would move a contempt of court petition against Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her critical remarks against the judiciary she uttered in a public meeting. He vowed that the lawyers fraternity would fully participate in the nationwide protests.