Pak army rescues foreign climbers from K2

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Army commandos has successfully rescued foreign climbers from Holland, Singapore, and Ecuador on Wednesday who fell ill due to severe weather conditions while attempting to summit K2. According to a private news channel, the climbers experienced health issues during their expedition, prompting an urgent rescue operation. The mountaineers expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their timely intervention, which provided crucial medical aid and ensured their safe evacuation from the treacherous environment. The climbers praised the swift response of the Pakistan Army personnel, emphasizing that their lives were saved thanks to the efficient rescue operation. “We are grateful to the Pakistan Army for rescuing us in such dire circumstances,” one of the climbers stated. “The bad weather made it impossible to continue, and we fell ill. The timely action of the Pakistan Army saved our lives.”