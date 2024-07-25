Pakistan, China collaborate to enhance disaster preparedness

ISLAMABAD - A training Workshop on Application of Cloud-based Early Warning System (CEWS) for Pakistan commenced here, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

It aimed at further deepen Pakistan, China bilateral cooperation in climate and disaster preparedness.

The 7-day workshop brings together 20 officials and experts from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for training and knowledge exchange.

Following the conclusion of the workshop, Chinese meteorological experts will travel to Pakistan to collaborate with local counterparts on the installation and commissioning of the CEWS system. The CEWS Training is a collaborative effort between the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) of China.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Cao Xiaozhong, Deputy Administrator of CMA, and Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, and so on.

On the occasion, Dr Cao expressed hope for deeper cooperation in the future, contributing to the advancement of meteorological science and the implementation of the United Nations’ universal early warning initiative.

The course covered various topics related to the locally adapted application of the Cloud-Based Early Warning System for Pakistan.

Developed jointly by CMA and PMD, this system includes technologies for severe weather monitoring and forecasting, climate projections, meteorological satellite surveillance, remote sensing, and the installation and maintenance of meteorological observation facilities.

Participants engaged in on-site lectures, hands-on practical exercises, and interactive discussions, sharing experiences in disaster prevention, early warning, and enhancing overall climate resilience.