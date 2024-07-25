The Stono Rebellion in South Carolina was a pivotal moment in the history of slavery in colonial America. This uprising, one of the largest slave revolts in the country, prompted authorities to enact stricter slave codes and tighten control over enslaved people. The legacy of the Stono Rebellion endured in the harsher conditions imposed on African Americans and the perpetuation of systems of racial oppression in the United States. Its significance resonates in ongoing struggles for racial equality and social justice, highlighting the enduring impact of slavery on American society and culture.