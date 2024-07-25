PDWP approves four development schemes

LAHORE - The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP), in its 9th meeting of current fiscal year, approved four development schemes of Livestock, Industries and Governance sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 17.374 billion. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: CM Punjab Livestock Card at the cost of Rs 4442.08 million. Livestock Asset Transfer to Rural Women in South Punjab at the cost of Rs 2000 million, Establishment of Garment City in Quaid-E-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 5346.211 million. Smart Safe Cities for 19 Districts Phase-II at the cost of Rs 5585.872 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, members of P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.